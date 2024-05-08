Facebook Instagram X-twitter
Cowgirl Cattle Company

25th Cowgirl Rendezvous

The Cowgirl Cattle Company’s cowgirls had a great evening at the 25th Annual Cowgirl Rendezvous on May 4 in the Madden Community Hall. There were 90-95 Cowgirls plus vendors, a silent auction, and a slideshow. 

The guest speaker was Cherie Copithorne-Barnes. Raised on the Copithorne’s CL Ranch, the talented, ranch-raised speaker is relevant to the Food/ag business and will soon don the white hat as the next President of the Calgary Stampede Board. 

Once again, the Calgary Firefighters cooked the meal and did an awesome job presenting fabulous smoked brisket. One fireman (Todd) was so dedicated that he slept at the Hall Friday night to smoke and cook the brisket! 

The firefighters also ran the bar, did the dishes afterward, cleared the tables, stacked chairs and tables, and helped in any way they could.

They also surprised the Cowgirls with a fancy wine for the 25th, and we toasted Brandy the Cow. 

Funds raised this year by the Cowgirls are going to the Alberta Children’s Hospital and the Calgary Firefighters Burn Treatment Society. 

If you are a Cowgirl or a Cowgirl at Heart, join in the fun. There are no meetings, dues, or rules — just one big fun dress-up annual fundraising bash! For more, visit cowgirlcattlecompany.com

Terri Mason

Terri Mason has been the editor of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine since 2004.

