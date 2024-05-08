Hawks Swoop in for the Win

On March 27, the Maple Creek Hawks hockey team won the Saskatchewan Under 18 B hockey championship.

Maple Creek Hawks hockey team. Photo courtesy Karry Maines



Why do I have a hockey team in the official Canadian Cowboy newsletter? Because the team members include two Canadian Finals Rodeo alumni.

Head coach Wayne Resch (2nd from left, top row) has twice (2022, ‘23) been a judge at the CFR, and the smooth skating winger Kahl Wasilow (3rd from right, top row) competed in the Steer Riding at the 2022 CFR.

Congratulations to all the players on a hard-won provincial title.