Horse Expo – Insider Scoop

Congratulations to Trainers Showdown Legends Edition Champion and People’s Choice Award Winner Glenn Stewart! He and Rocking Heart Ranch filly RHR Greygooseberry had a fantastic weekend!

Glenn Stewart on his homeplace

Also at Horse Expo

There was SO MUCH going on that I chose to check in with a “first-timer” to Red Deer’s Horse Expo and to get an experienced clinician’s point of view, so I called BC Cowboy Hall of Fame vaquero Miles Kingdon at home on their ranch in B.C.

Miles Kingdon

Here’s his take:

“Well, it went really well. We got off to a bit of a rough start. All four of our horses weren’t prepared for the booming speakers, applause, and the high-wheeled carts next door, but a lot of people said they were really happy to see how the horses work.”

“They all came to the booth afterwards, and every day, more people came to the booths and asked questions. The interesting thing was, by the last day, the bleachers were just about all full. People came and said, ‘We always knew there was something like this knowledge around?we didn’t know where to get it.’

Another highlight for the vaquero was running into his old friend, trainer, clinician and two-time World Saddle Bronc Champion Mel Hyland and his talented fiddle-playing wife, Margie, at the VIP supper.