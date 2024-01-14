San Diego Rodeo

Sorry for the delay!!! A winter storm took out the internet… and it’s -36C right now…

First off, there’s 2W chutes in the rough stock end and Priefert in the timed end – spreading the love…

Brett Gardiner of Sylvan Lake is one of the announcers, and Gary Rempel is one of the three pick up men.