C5 Rodeo in San Diego!

Congratulations to Vern McDonald and the C5 Rodeo crew for creating a brand-new rodeo in a fantastic location!

For the first time EVER! The beautiful city of San Diego will have a rodeo in their brand new ballpark – Petco Park Jan 12-14, and will feature many of the top pro cowboys & cowgirls.

Outriders has partnered with the San Diego Padres and C5 Rodeo to present the first-ever rodeo at Petco Park. The San Diego Rodeo will showcase the world’s top cowboys as they compete for over half a million dollars in prize money during this three-day competition from January 12th to 14th.

I will post updates on this 3-day rodeo; it is also being broadcast on Cowboy Channel.

When the draw becomes available, I’ll post it here and also share it on Facebook.

Stay tuned and we’ll keep you updated.



