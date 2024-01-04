Canadians Top Benny Binion’s Bucking Horse Sale

Shopping for a talented bucking horse?

For a long time now, the best bucking horses to grace the arenas are coming out of Canada, as the breeders and buyers are aware. So, it’s no wonder that the popular bucking horse sale in Vegas featured some showstopping Canadian stock. In fact, the only way into the sale is based solely on the rough stock’s performance in the arena and their potential to become future WNFR bucking horses and bulls.

With that, congratulations to Ash Cooper of Cooper Clan of Senlac, Sask, who topped the Stace Smith Bronc Futurity with his mare # 80, Lilly Monster. The talented equine commanded $77,500 USD. Cooper Clan also topped the UBHA 3-year-olds with #27, who brought $24,000 USD.

Congrats as well to Jim, Brett, and Ransom Richards of Pollockville, Alta, who topped the Bareback sale with their horse, 984 Dynamite Trail, which brought $45,000 USD.

These prices, and prices paid for other talented Canadian horses, verified that the Canadian bucking horse breeder’s programs are on the right track.

To see all of the prices paid, visit https://www.bennybinionsale.com/2023consignments.html