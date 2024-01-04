Witness Skijoring during Banff and Lake Louise’s annual SnowDays Festival!

Teams of athletes and horses from Skijor Canada will descend on the town of Banff for a breathtaking exhibition of riding, trick-riding, and ski stunts, plus a dazzling array of Western fashions that range from Buffalo plaid to buffalo hide coats!

Join us to watch Alberta cowboys, cowgirls, Skijorlings and their horses, partner with trick skiers to thrill and entertain the crowd.

When: Jan 20, 2024 11 am & 2:30 pm 100 Block, Banff Avenue, Banff Free Event

For more, visit https://www.banfflakelouise.com/events