Did You Know?

Again, this is Candy (on the teamster’s left) and Judy.

Heading to the Graduation – New Brunswick-style

Each year, grads have some fun ideas to end their year, and Salisbury, New Brunswick, is no different. Teamster Corey Steeves and his (10-yr-old) son, Clay, are driving the family’s matched team of greys, Candy and Judy, into town to take part in the parade.

Photos by Sammy Jo Steeves.