Did You Know? A team of horses is always identified from left to right, from the teamster’s point of view from the wagon seat? So armed with this knowledge, this is Candy (teamster’s left-hand side) and Judy.
Heading to the Graduation – New Brunswick-style
Each year, grads have some fun ideas to end their year, and Salisbury, New Brunswick, is no different. Teamster Corey Steeves and his (10-yr-old) son, Clay, are driving the family’s matched team of greys, Candy and Judy, into town to take part in the parade.
Photos by Sammy Jo Steeves.