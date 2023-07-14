Awards Seasons!

When the Alberta Magazine Publisher’s Association wrapped up their annual convention, Canadian Cowboy Country took home some prizes and a lot of “atta boys!”
- Congratulations to Gold Winner Rod Sinclair for his black and white photography series, Eye of a Champion. Designer Shannon Swanson, art director.
- Congratulations to Dr. David Sauchyn for his Silver Winner article, Talking Trees: A Long View of Prairie Water and Climate.
You know the old saying, “It’s an honour just to be nominated?” Well, it was an honour for Canadian Cowboy Country to be a Finalist for:
Editorial Package Print:
- Focus on Conservation 2022, Editor Terri Mason, Contributors Rob Dinwoodie, Amanda Miller, Tim Lasiuta;
Feature Design
- Cyrus Walker: Western Pulp Artist, Art Director Shannon Swanson;
Art Direction for a Single Issue
- Billy the Kid, August-September 2022, Art Director Shannon Swanson;
- Amber Marshall – October-November 2022, Art Director Shannon Swanson.
Congratulations, everyone!!