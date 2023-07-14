Awards Seasons!

When the Alberta Magazine Publisher’s Association wrapped up their annual convention, Canadian Cowboy Country took home some prizes and a lot of “atta boys!”

Congratulations to Gold Winner Rod Sinclair for his black and white photography series, Eye of a Champion . Designer Shannon Swanson, art director.

Congratulations to Dr. David Sauchyn for his Silver Winner article, Talking Trees: A Long View of Prairie Water and Climate.

You know the old saying, “It’s an honour just to be nominated?” Well, it was an honour for Canadian Cowboy Country to be a Finalist for:

Editorial Package Print:

Focus on Conservation 2022, Editor Terri Mason, Contributors Rob Dinwoodie, Amanda Miller, Tim Lasiuta;

Feature Design

Cyrus Walker: Western Pulp Artist, Art Director Shannon Swanson;

Art Direction for a Single Issue

Billy the Kid, August-September 2022, Art Director Shannon Swanson;

Amber Marshall – October-November 2022, Art Director Shannon Swanson.

Congratulations, everyone!!