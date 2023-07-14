Awards Seasons!

and posted on

When the Alberta Magazine Publisher’s Association wrapped up their annual convention, Canadian Cowboy Country took home some prizes and a lot of “atta boys!”

 

  • Congratulations to Gold Winner Rod Sinclair for his black and white photography series, Eye of a Champion. Designer Shannon Swanson, art director.

      

  • Congratulations to Dr. David Sauchyn for his Silver Winner article, Talking Trees: A Long View of Prairie Water and Climate.

      

You know the old saying, “It’s an honour just to be nominated?” Well, it was an honour for Canadian Cowboy Country to be a Finalist for:

 

Editorial Package Print:

  • Focus on Conservation 2022, Editor Terri Mason, Contributors Rob Dinwoodie, Amanda Miller, Tim Lasiuta;

 

 

 

      

 

 

   

 

 

Feature Design

  •       Cyrus Walker: Western Pulp Artist, Art Director Shannon Swanson;      

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Art Direction for a Single Issue

  •       Billy the Kid, August-September 2022, Art Director Shannon Swanson;
  •       Amber Marshall – October-November 2022, Art Director Shannon Swanson.

 

      

Congratulations, everyone!!