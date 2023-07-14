A Working Bridle Stockhorse Showcase

The Canadian Bridlehorse Association was born out of like-minded people to create a community of horsemen and women here in Canada. Our aim is to maintain and promote the art of developing the fine, bridled stock horse.

The mission of this outfit is to “preserve and promote the intricate craft of developing the fine bridled stock horse while creating a supportive community of horsemen and women.”

Not sure what a bridle horse is?

Check out this video of the Californio Bridle Horse Association:

Interested in learning more? There are two events called The Skills of the Outfits in Western Canada this year, one in Alberta and one in British Columbia. No matter where you are in your horsemanship journey, both you and your horse will benefit.

Each event will feature a Workshop/Demo by Master Horseman Miles Kingdon, a 2-day Bridlehorse and Stockmanship competition, and, at the Alberta event, a Makers Market.

For more details, please visit https://canadianbridlehorse.com.

Aug 4-6

Skills of the Outfits

Silver Slate Arena, Stavely, AB

Intro, Workshop, Demo by Miles Kingdon

Sep 22-24

Skills of the Outfits

Barriere, BC

Intro, Workshop, Demo by Miles Kingdon