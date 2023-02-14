Everything Equine On The Border TRAINERS!

Trevor Mertes

If you want a calm horse, stay calm. If you want a patient horse, be patient.” This is a quote from one of Trevor’s mentors, which he lives by everyday while working with horses. A good portion of Trevor’s life has been riding range for different ranches across western Canada and the US, where true cowboying still exists. More recently, he’s been competing in Extreme Cowboy Challenges where he applies his style of horsemanship and consistently places in the Green Horse and Pro Divisions. In November 2018 and 2019 he went down to compete in the EXCA world finals and placed in the top 20 there. His Extreme Cowboy reputation has been growing and has led him to provide a number of clinics specializing in Italy around the country. He has also had the opportunity to compete in ‘Colt Starting Challenge USA’ in February 2020 in Denver, Colorado where he placed very well overall. Most recently, he placed 6th in the world at the Extreme Cowboy World Finals 2022, in the pro division, putting him as the top ranked canadian in the division.

Trevor has had the opportunity to work alongside good friends of Ray Hunt and the Dorrance brothers, and he continues to work with them as much as he can. Originally from British Columbia, where his ranching roots started, he now runs his company called “Horses That Work” out of Cochrane, Alberta. He is able to bring his down-to-earth approach to horsemanship in any discipline of riding through a variety of training programs and clinics. You can learn more about him and his training methods at horsesthatwork.ca.

Braden Bernier

Braden Bernier and his wife Kelsie own a ranch in Red Deer Hill, Saskatchewan, where he trains horses and provides various equine services. Braden grew up in a family where horses had a job and a purpose on the ranch. From a young age he started horses with his mother, father and grandfather. Later he took a job starting colts for a well respected horseman and horse trainer at the age of 15. It was then he started riding horses for the public. The following years he rode community pasture, started colts and attended horse shoeing school all while finishing high school and achieving his bachelors of education degree. After university Braden moved away for a few more years to ride in different country and attend further schooling in Idaho. In Idaho he was fortunate to meet someone who became one of his best friends and helped shape some of his style of horsemanship.

Horses and horsemanship are a large part Braden’s life. Having horses interwoven into his life has instilled an unwavering passion to help horses find their greatest success and talents. His entire focus when working with horses is to ensure horses can take on any task at their best. Getting one confident and willing to demonstrate “try” is Braden’s main goal with the horse. He believes the horse needs to be allowed to search to find the right answer in their own way. Braden takes pride in being a horseman and giving horses a skill set for a productive future no matter their discipline.

Kade Mills

Kade Mills- horse trainer and clinician. His business is located in Sundre, AB where he lives with his wife Danielle and two daughters Rion and Reina. Kade credits his success to his dads Training Thru Trust program. Kade has trained all over Canada, the US, and Europe. He has started colts for renowned Quarter Horse breeders in both Canada and the US, one of which was Carol Rose Quarter Horses of Gainesville, TX. Kade is a three time trainer challenge champion at the Mane Event Expos. As well as a two time Canadian trainer challenge champion, two time All Equine trainer challenge champion, a Sask Expo Trainer challenge champion, Horse Expo Champion as well as last years Everything Equine on the Border Champion. Kade offers year round lessons, clinics and training.

