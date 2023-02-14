Hockey is the official winter sport of Canada, and lacrosse is the official summer sport, but it seems that no one asked Alberta.

Once again, select politicians are wanting to get rodeo and chuckwagon racing recognized and in December, Camrose MLA Jackie Lovely tabled Bill 205, the Official Sport of Alberta Act, which, if passed, would recognize rodeo and chuckwagon racing as Alberta’s official sport.

“Rodeo is near and dear to the hearts of Albertans. It brings families and communities together and celebrates our Western heritage,” Lovely said. “Rodeo also welcomes newcomers with open arms, is a major attraction for tourists, and is low-cost fun for people of all ages.”

Lovely said rodeo has a long and storied history across the province, including in her riding.

“I believe including chuckwagon races is essential for rodeo, and chuckwagon races are quality family entertainment,” Lovely said. “These activities are wholesome, family-oriented, and an important pillar of our cultural foundation in rural Alberta.”

In December 2020, Calgary-North MLA Muhammad Yaseen introduced a similar private member’s bill, and a committee report recommended it proceed to next steps to become law.

We’ll keep you posted on the outcome.