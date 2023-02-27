“In Style”

We have selected some of our favourite artisans in the handmade jewellery biz, we hope you enjoy!

Sweet Iron Silver Co



1 1/4″ wide sterling monogram bracelet; hand engraved, wester bright cut with Carlos Border. $425 sweetiron.com

Designs By Shelagh



Custom silver scarf slide with the clients historic cattle brand. $150 and up DesignsByShelagh.com

Richard Tenisch Craftsmanship



Petite, hand-engraved sterling silver filigreed buckle; measures 3″ x 4″ $400

on Facebook

Scott Hardy Silver & Goldsmith



Heavy sterling silver two-inch fully filligreed, sculpted and hand engraved pendant suspended on a sterling silver snake chain. $1500 scotthardy.com

Dominic’s Spurs & Silver



Sterling silver medic alert cuff. $300 and up

on Facebook

Gold Dust Jewellery



Custom 14k gold ring featuring a tiny arrowhead that was found on the plains. $400 and up

GoldDustJewellery.ca

Phoenix Horse Hair Designs



Sterling silver cuff features a braided inlay of your horse’s mane or tail hair. $50-$250

on Facebook

Kelly McRae Silver



Reversible pendant features turquoise set in hand-engraved sterling silver. $545

McRae-Silver.com