In the Corral

Empty Saddles

Willie Crosina

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. 1924–2022

Rodeo Legend Willie Crosina was predeceased in 2021 by his wife, Terry, also recognized as a Rodeo Legend. Willie was a founding father of the British Columbia Rodeo Association (BCRA) and was a director of the Williams Lake Stampede and the Williams Lake High School Rodeo Association. In 2019, he was honoured as the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association Committee Member of the Year.

Clayton Darrell Hines

DRAYTON VALLEY, ALTA. 1958–2022

Two-time Canadian Saddle Bronc Champion (1981 & 1985), Clayton enjoyed a long career riding bucking horses on the pro circuit in the U.S., and Canada. After retiring from pro rodeo, Clayton turned his skills to showing non-pro in Reined Cowhorse events. In 2010, Clayton was inducted into the Canadian Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.

Donnie Peterson

MCCORD, SASK. 1951–2022

Donnie was a Centennial Award of Merit recipient and owner of two-time World Bareback Horse of the Year title winner (H-1 High Chaparral pictured above) and Canadian Bareback Horse of the Year (X23 Coyote). Don was a rodeo stock contractor, rodeo chairman, and a member of many boards ranging from Agribition to Saskatchewan Surface Rights. He was a rancher, teamster and lifelong horseman.