Woman of the West

Cozy Coats for Winter

By Chelsey Becker

Just this morning, I woke up to a frost-blanketed yard, with the crisp cool air of fall filling my lungs as I took my dog, Hank, outside for a walk. This is the sign that our days of warmth and sunshine are that of the past, and it is time to pull out those big cozy sweaters and winter jackets to prepare for the winter ahead.

I love this time of year simply because I get to pull out my statement Pendleton jackets, chunky-knit turtlenecks, and change my colour pallets to cooler tones such as burgundy and powder blues.

Living in Alberta, it is vital that you own at least one warm winter coat (preferably down-filled) if you want to survive through the bone-chilling temperatures that are to come. I have accumulated a collection of winter coats to suit any occasion, and I have ranked them based on performance, warmth, and style, to help you make your next purchase on a winter jacket.

If you are in the market for warmth and comfort, the jacket at the top of my list is my Canada Goose Rossclair Parka. This parka is my go-to on days when the snow is falling and the temperatures are below zero, as it is goose down-filled, with drawstrings to add shape to the jacket. The only setback about this jacket? The price point. This was one of the biggest investments in clothing I have ever made. However, I feel that it was well worth the money, as the durability of this jacket is unmatched. I wear it out on the town and on the ski slopes to keep my body warm and cozy.

My second pick for a stylish western-inspired winter jacket is the duster style by Tasha Polizzi. Talk about a statement, these coats not only serve warmth but also will make heads turn with the Aztec prints and fur accents. These coats are at a reasonable price point, and they last for years with proper care.

Another great pick for a cowgirl-chic winter coat is any of the styles made by Outback Trading Co. They offer so many prints and styles to fit your needs, all within an affordable price range. My favourite is one I found a few years back: waist length with a self-cinching waist drawstring and a detachable fur hood. This jacket is versatile enough to wear outside during chore time or dress it up for an evening out on the town.

Given that temperatures will be dropping over the coming weeks, there is still time to equip yourself with a cozy winter coat for this winter weather we expect in Alberta.