Fall Comfort Food

PUMPKIN CUPCAKES WITH SPICED CREAM CHEESE ICING

COURTESY CANOLA EAT WELL



Fall in love with these seasonal cupcakes perfect for the cool autumn weather. The spicy tastes of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg are combined with a pumpkin puree based batter in these Pumpkin Cupcakes and are made complete with a spiced cream cheese icing. Baking with canola oil has its health benefits. Canola oil is light, doesn’t interfere with other flavours and reduces the trans and saturated fats in your baking, making it a heart healthy choice.

INGREDIENTS

PUMPKIN CUPCAKES •1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

• 1 tsp baking powder

• ¼ tsp baking soda

• 1 tsp cinnamon

• ½ tsp ground ginger

• ¼ tsp nutmeg

• ¼ tsp salt

• 1 cup brown sugar

• 1 /3 cup canola oil

• 2 eggs

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

• ¼ cup buttermilk

• 1 cup pureed pumpkin

SPICED CREAM CHEESE ICING

• 1 (8 oz) pkg cream cheese

• ¼ cup canola margarine

• 3 ½ – 4 cups confectioner’s sugar

• ½ tsp cinnamon

• ¼ tsp ground ginger

• ¼ tsp nutmeg

DIRECTIONS

PUMPKIN CUPCAKES

1. Line muffin pan with paper liners. Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C).

2. In medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and salt. Mix well. Set aside.

3. In large bowl, beat together brown sugar, canola oil and egg until thickened, about 2-3 minutes. Beat in vanilla. Add dry ingredients, buttermilk and pureed pumpkin to the wet ingredients. Beat until well combined, about 1 minute.

4. Divide cupcake batter into the paper lined muffin pan. Bake cupcakes for approximately 20 minutes or until toothpick inserted into the center of the cupcakes comes out clean. Remove cupcakes from pan and cool completely on wire rack.

5. Frost with Spiced Cream Cheese Frosting Icing. Recipe follows.

SPICED CREAM CHEESE ICING

1. In a large bowl, beat together the cream cheese and canola margarine until very smooth.

2. Add confectioner’s sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and beat to combine ingredients. Adjust confectioner’s sugar or milk quantities if necessary.