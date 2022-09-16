Woman of the West

Soup for the Soul

By Chelsey Becker

Each year when the weather starts to turn, I am usually wanting to cook meals that are piping hot, and warm my soul. Homemade soups are a great fall dish that are simple to prepare, and a great make-ahead meal that is easy to freeze and reheat when needed.

I love getting together fresh ingredients that can be incorporated into something tasty, and also reflects the season.

My favourite autumn soup is hands down roasted butternut squash soup. This soup is so flavourful, and the colour is vibrant. It embodies what autumn tastes, looks and feels like. This soup consists of only a handful of ingredients, and I have finessed my own recipe that is perfect for making ahead:

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Ingredients:

One large butternut squash

1 ½ tablespoon olive oil

One chopped sweet yellow onion

4-5 cloves of garlic, minced (depending on how strong of a garlic taste you would like)

Pinch of salt and pepper, to taste

2 teaspoons honey

½ teaspoon cinnamon

4 cups low sodium vegetable broth

2 tablespoons butter

2 tbsp heavy cream, to garnish

¼ cup pumpkin seed, to garnish

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 430 degrees Fahrenheit, and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut the butternut squash in half, and place on the baking sheet. Evenly coat the squash in olive oil, making sure to coat the inside evenly, and finish by sprinkling with salt and pepper. Place the squash in the oven, and roast for about 45 minutes, or until the inside of the squash is tender and completely cooked throughout. Remove from oven, set aside and let cool. While the squash cools, grab a large pot and melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, stirring occasionally until the onion is translucent, about 3 minutes. Transfer all contents from the pot into a blender. Next, using a spoon or ice cream scoop, remove the flesh from the butternut squash, and peel off the skin. Add the squash, honey, cinnamon, and vegetable broth to the blender. Ensure that the lid is fastened, turn the blender on high and blend until it is a smooth and creamy consistency. Pour soup into serving bowls, and garnish with a drizzle of heavy cream, and a sprinkle of pumpkin seeds.





This recipe never fails; it is warm, delicious and pairs great with a panini or on its own.

Happy fall, y’all!