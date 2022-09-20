Canadians at National Finals Rodeo

FOR SURE – Nine Canadians will be competing in the National Finals Rodeo!

For the first time in the history of the NFR, there will be six Canadian Saddle Bronc Riders competing for the World Champion Gold Buckle in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Another first – all four Western Canadian provinces will be represented!

2X World Champion Saddle Bronc Rider Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta World Saddle Bronc Record Holder Logan Hay, Wildwood, Alberta 2017 Canadian Saddle Bronc Champion Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta 2016 Canadian Novice Saddle Bronc Champion Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, Alberta 2017 Canadian Novice Saddle Bronc Champion Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta Canadian Intercollegiate Saddle Bronc Champion Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta World Team Roping Champion (heeler) Jeremy Buhler, originally from Matsqui, BC 2019 Canadian Bareback Champion Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba Defending Canadian Bull Riding Champion Jared Parsonage, Maple Creek, Sask.

This is unofficial, of course, but these cowboys are solid in their PRCA standings. The official cut-off date is Sept 30, 2022.

(The record for the most Canadians competing at the NFR was 11, that was in 1991, 21 years ago.)