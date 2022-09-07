In the Corral

HONOURING JACK DAINES

FROM JUNE 17–19, rodeo fans and competitors paid tribute to the late Jack Daines at the 61st Daines Ranch Pro Rodeo grounds outside Innisfail, Alta., on the C & E Trail.

“We had good crowds, with close to a sell out on Saturday night,” said Kyle Daines, chairman of the Daines Ranch Pro Rodeo Committee.

“There is always lots of grass so there’s ample parking for anyone who wanted to come out, and they did over all three days.”

Daines noted that the committee worked hard to prepare for the weekend along with Vern McDonald and Tyson Cardinal the stock contractors of Bar C5 Rodeo who supplied the stock for the events.

“We have a committee of family members and a few trusted friends,” he said. “This was one of the most fun weekends we have had and everything seem to work out. We all had a part to play in its success.”

Sunday was all about Jack who passed away in late 2021 in Red Deer.

“We had a big screen tribute with Audrey and whole family present and celebrated his life and legacy the way he would have wanted us to, in the rodeo ring — and the audience loved it.”

Planning is already underway for the 62nd event next year.