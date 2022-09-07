Woman of the West

Fall Food & Fashion

By Chelsey Becker

In the past week, summer feels like it is coming to an end; temperatures are dropping, harvest has begun, and less importantly, Starbucks has released the Pumpkin Spice Latte. It is undeniable that fall is upon us.

For many people, it is a gloomy feeling that another summer season has come and gone. Myself, I look at fall as an exciting time for family and friends and feeling cozy as the weather cools off. And I have to mention — all of the amazing food and fashion trends to expect for this season.

Whenever I think of fall, I think of autumn colours, the smell of pumpkin, and cozy knit sweaters. I have put together a guide for setting the mood for a perfect start to an autumn oasis.

My Mom, Kari’s Famous Pumpkin Cake

This cake has been a favourite of mine since childhood. The smell would fill the house as it baked, and to this day, every time she makes it, the smell takes me right back to my childhood. However, to be completely transparent, this recipe is actually from Sun-Maid Raisins, and the original printed recipe is still intact from the 90s.

I will attach the full recipe below, as it is one that is simple yet guaranteed to please any crowd.

Tones of Copper for autumn

All summer long, I have been patiently waiting to see what colour tones will be in style this fall. After some research and experimenting of my own, I have found that colour pallets containing tones of copper are on the rise. This colour is a great neutral that can be paired with anything, and to give your outfit a western flare, pair it with some turquoise jewelry and pointed-toe booties. What I am getting at is; that copper is the new black.

Transition from shorts to jeans

As much as I love the summer heat and being able to wear my favourite Levi cut-off shorts all summer long, I love trying out new denim jeans for the cooler weather. A style that has been growing in popularity is the high-waisted trouser fit. This fit is flattering on practically every body type, in my opinion. Many big-name brands have transitioned into carrying their own line of high-waisted trouser-fit denim, so they are readily available at many western retailers. My favourite brand of trouser fit denim is the style ‘Ella’ by Ariat. These jeans are so comfortable and are versatile to wear with a hoodie and ball cap or dress them up with a boho blouse and chunky necklace. They are a great staple to have in your wardrobe.

The official first day of fall is only weeks away, with the Autumn Equinox happening on Thursday, September 22, 2022. You can already feel the air turning crisp and the leaves changing, giving a sensation of new beginnings.