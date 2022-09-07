In the Corral

CANADIAN HIGH SCHOOL RODEO

THE PROVINCES OF Canada completed their high school rodeo finals by the end of June, and the competitions decided the top four from each of the provincial final standings. These students were qualified for the National High School Rodeo Finals held in Gillette, Wyoming in July.

For the Canadian title, the top five in each event from each provincial finals will converge on Swift Current, Sask., Aug 4-6 to vie for the titles.

High school rodeo competitions include the major events; saddle bronc, bareback, bull riding, tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, breakaway roping, plus goat tying, pole bending, reined cow horse and cutting.

The Canadian Junior High School Rodeo Finals is also at Swift Current, and includes ribbon roping, chute dogging and sport shooting. The Junior Nationals was held in Perry, Georgia, in June. For more info, visit NHSRA.com.