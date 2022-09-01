In the Corral

CHORE HORSE COMPETITION

FOR TEAMSTERS, ONE of the more coveted prizes to win is the Chore Horse Competition, because it signals that you and your team are handy.

Each summer (July 23) the Verdant Valley Agricultural Society near Drumheller hosts their multiaward-winning competition, recognized by the Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies.

The Chore Horse is an obstacle course and Verdant Valley also divides the arena down the middle, and has teams compete against each other in events such as log skidding, and the obstacle course. Competitors don’t get rich, but bragging rights go a long way.

There are driving competitions across Canada; from plowing to haying to chore horse. Be sure to take one in!