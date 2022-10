On behalf of all of us at Canadian Cowboy Country Magazine, we would like to offer our congratulations to Sid Marty on being awarded the SILVER award from the Alberta Magazine Awards for 2022 for best essay for his article “You Can’t Rebuild a Mountain“

Originally published in the April/May 2021 Canadian Cowboy Country Magazine, Sid’s in-depth look at the impact of proposed coal mines and the threat they pose to ranchers and wildlife, You Can’t Rebuild a Mountain can be read here.