October/November 2022

Amber Marshall

Internationally adored show, Heartland, is famous for its authentic equine handling skills.

You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.

Neepin Auger

Cree legacy artist honours her heritage and late father with her colorful works.

Outlaw Trail

“Bat” Masterson; gunslinger, gambler and lawman.

Home Grown

How Cervia, Italy, continues to honour the Canadian soldiers who liberated their village.

PRO Rodeo Canada Insider

The most up to date news in Canadian Professional Rodeo

COWBOY POETRY

A Bad Half Hour

By Charles ” Badger” Clark

