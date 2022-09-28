Woman of the West

Hindsight is 20/20

By Chelsey Becker

As I sat down to write this week’s blog post, I was taken aback to realize that this is my twentieth week of sharing my stories, ideas, recipes, and fashion tips. What a fun and creative adventure this has been so far, and I thought, what better topic to write about this week than give everyone an update on life lately around the ranch?

For the past few weeks, my boyfriend Marvin has been working around the clock as they are heavily into the thick of harvest. This has been not only a busy time for us, but also such a fun learning experience for me, as I am a newbie to grain farming.

So far, I have been able to ride in the buddy seat of the swather and combine, observing every maneuver and practice that Marvin would perform.

Man, oh man, I could not have been prepared for the amount of hard work and attention to detail that goes into grain farming. I was blown away. So far, my favourite part has been sitting in the combine; it is slow and steady yet relaxing and a great opportunity to learn about how a combine operates, and also a time to chat and catch up with Marvin. If it weren’t for combine rides, our time together during harvest would be slim to none.

This time of year is so beautiful in the Alberta prairies; the leaves have turned, the crisp autumn air smells so fresh, and it is all blanketed under pale blue skies. It is a sight and feeling that I mentally capture and save for a rainy day.

It almost feels as if this is the calm before the storm, as the winter months always seem to be hectic, with the Canadian Finals Rodeo fast approaching, Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and the holiday season will soon be underway. It is so important to take time to enjoy the last little bit of sunshine and warm weather, especially in Alberta, where our winters seem to reach unbearably cold temperatures.





Lately, I have taken the time to slow down and enjoy the company of friends and family by taking the opportunity to get together in the evening, sit on the porch and share stories over a meal together.

My parents had always fostered the importance of family and friends, and I truly believe that carrying on this into my adulthood has helped shape me into the person I am today.

I have grown to love this way of life; the changing of the seasons, what comes in each wave, and how one job rolls into the next. It is hard work, however, the most rewarding nonetheless.