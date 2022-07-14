Canadians Kids in Gillette, Wyoming!

We are mere days away from the start of the biggest rodeo in the world, the NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL FINALS RODEO!

The event, which attracts hundreds of contenders from the U.S., Mexico and Western Canada, takes place July 17-23, 2022 in Gillette, Wyoming.

Every major rodeo event is part of the competition, plus shooting, reining, cutting, pole bending, goat tying and a Rodeo Queen contest.

You can watch the action on Cowboy Channel, and to make it easier to follow the Canadians, I have highlighted the names of the 120 Western Canadian competitors.

Cheer loud and proud for our Canadian kids — and for their families who are sacrificing much to get them there to compete!

2022-NHSFR-Unofficial-Draw-marked