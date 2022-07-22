22 Canadians in Wild Card Saturday

The Calgary Stampede’s Pool “B” selection process was concluded today. Every event in both Pool A and Pool B had 11 contestants.

The Top 4 money earners in each event advanced to Showdown Sunday.

The next five contestants, money-wise, advanced to Wild Card Saturday. This makes for 10 contestants in each event, of which only two advances to Showdown Sunday. Now, the stage is set.

In Bareback, no Canadians advanced to Showdown Sunday.

However, Ty Taypotat of Regina, Sask and Quebec’s Pascal Isabelle will join Pool A’s Manitoban Orin Larsen and Sherwood Park, Alta’s Cody Lamb on Wild Card Saturday. Cadogan, Alta’s Clint Laye has already advanced to Sunday.

Barrel Racing’s Lynette Brodoway of Brooks, Alta, advanced to Wild Card Saturday. She’ll join Hudson Bay, Sask’s Bertina Olafson and Lacombe, Alta’s Justine Elliott. Bertina is the defending Calgary Champion.

Transplanted Texan Shelby Spielman has already advanced to Sunday’s perf.

There were no Canadians in Pool B in the Tie Down Roping event.

However, Logan Bird of Nanton, Alta has advanced to Sunday, and Shane Smith of Wimborne, Alta, Morgan Grant of Didsbury, Alta and Clayton Smith of Eckville, Alta all earned their way to the Wild Card.

The classic event of Saddle Bronc riding gained two more Canadians in the Showdown round.

Ben Anderson of Eckville, Alta and Logan Hay of Wildwood, Alta will round out a tough field that includes Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, Alta on Showdown Sunday.

Still trying to earn their way to the Sunday Showdown is Kole Ashbacher of Arrowwood, Alta, Kolby Wanchuk of Sherwood Park, Alta, Dawson Hay of Wildwood, Alta and Layton Green of Meeting Creek, all from Pool A.

They’ll be joined by Pool B’s Dawson Dahm of Tomahawk, Alta.

There was only one Canadian in Pool B of Steer Wrestling.

We saw Harley Cole of Okotoks, Alta advance to Wild Card Saturday, along with Neepawa, Manitoba’s Justin Miller and Stephen Culling of Fort St John, BC.

Cody Cassidy has already clinched a berth on Showdown Sunday.

Dakota Buttar of Eatonia, Sask is the only Canadian bull rider that moved on to Sunday, where he’ll join fellow bull riders Cody Coverchuk of Meadow Lake, Sask and Jared Parsonage of Maple Creek, Sask.

Coy Robbins of Camrose, Alta, Jake Gardner of Fort St John, BC, Lonnie West of Cadogan, Alta and Pool A’s Jordan Hansen of Amisk, Alta rounds out the Canadians in the Wild Card Saturday.

There will be 22 Canadians competing in the Wild Card tomorrow! Calgary Stampede is airing on Sportsnet!