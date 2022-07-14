14 Canadians in Showdown Sunday!

The Calgary Stampede’s Showdown Sunday roster was decided today. Every event tomorrow will start with 10 contestants, of which four will advance to the Showdown for $50,000.

Today in Bareback, Orin Larsen of Inglis, Manitoba, advanced to join Cadogan, Alta’s Clint Laye in tomorrow’s semi-round.

Barrel Racing’s star, Lacombe, Alta’s Justine Elliott is joining transplanted Texan Shelby Spielman in Sunday’s perf.

Logan Bird of Nanton, Alta, will be the only Canadian in the Tie Down Roping.

And how fabulous is this — in Saddle Bronc today, Dawson Hay of Wildwood, Alta, spurred his way to join his equally talented brother, Logan, in the classic event. In the immortal words of Yogi Berra, ‘It’s deja vu all over again’ as the boy’s dad Rod and their Uncle Denny were perennial contestants battling it out with bronc reins on the final Sunday of Calgary. Joining the brothers in tomorrow’s semi is Ben Anderson of Eckville, Alta and three-time Calgary Champion Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, Alta.

Steer Wrestling’s Justin Miller of Neepawa, Manitoba, advanced and will join Cody Cassidy of Donalda, Alta. in the semi. Both men will ride Curtis Cassidy’s world champion steer wrestling horse, Tyson.

Tomorrow’s bull riding roster will include these three talented Saskatchewan cowboys, Dakota Buttar of Eatonia, Cody Coverchuk of Meadow Lake, and Jared Parsonage of Maple Creek, Sask.

Calgary Stampede is airing on Sportsnet!