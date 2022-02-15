It’s 1883 All Over Again

1883, the much-anticipated prequel was launched in mid-December.

The prequel series follows the Dutton family (Yellowstone) as they embark west through the Great Plains.

Early in December, it was announced that Canadian actor Graham Greene was added to the cast. Greene will play Spotted Eagle, a Crow elder who sees the wagon train and tells James Dutton about Paradise Valley, where he should settle with his family.

Greene is an Oneida, born in Ohsweken, on the Six Nations Reserve in Ontario. He earned an Academy Award nomination for his role as Kicking Bird (Zi?tká Nagwáka) in Dances with Wolves. He is also known for starring in films like The Green Mile, Maverick, and Wind River, the last of which was written and directed by 1883 creator and Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. His TV credits include Northern Exposure, The Adventures of Dudley the Dragon, Longmire, and Goliath.

The main cast of 1883 includes Sam Elliott and some other people. (Just kidding; the cast includes Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam and Billy Bob Thornton.)

1883 premiered on Paramount Plus in mid-December.