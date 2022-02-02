By Elizabeth Ebert

Some women get roses!

Velvet of petal and long of stem,

Placed in a box like a precious gem.

Brought by a man from the florist’s place,

Beautifully right for a crystal vase.

I get crocuses!

Only a little bunch, of course,

Picked by a man on a saddle horse.

Slightly wilted and (please don’t laugh.)

Smelling a lot like baby calf.

Some women get orchids!

Pal with a delicate, mottled throat,

Made to pin on a sable coat

That is slipped on over a Dior gown,

For a drive in a limousine uptown.

I get sunflowers!

Strong and sturdy, and bright and bold,

Reflecting the prairie sun’s own gold.

I stick them up in my old hat brim

And go for a pickup ride with him.

Now hothouse flowers have their place, I know,

And they’re beautiful! But I wouldn’t trade

For one bluebell plucked from the morning grass

And, wet with dew, on my pillow laid.