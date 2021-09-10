Calls for Proposals for Conservation and GROW Trusts Opens

Over $9.0 million available for land and water conservation projects in 2022

Manitoba Habitat Heritage Corporation’s (MHHC) call for Letters of Interest (LOI) is open with over $9 million available in the granting pool. This is the only Trust intake for funding decisions that will be announced in the spring of 2022.

The Conservation and GROW Trusts provide unique funding opportunities established under the province’s Made-in-Manitoba Climate and Green Plan for Nature-based solutions to climate change.

“To date MHHC has committed $17.9 million to 119 projects with 44 conservation groups in Manitoba,” said Tim Sopuck, MHHC’s Trusts Program Manager. “This intake marks the fourth of many annual granting calls to come from these provincially-established trusts.”

There are two available streams of funding:

Conservation Trust LOIs: due October 8 , 2021 • Growing Outcomes in Watersheds (GROW) LOIs: due October 15 th , 2021

Manitoba non-profits may apply to the Conservation Trust to receive up to $600,000. Applications may be submitted in six Conservation Trust categories:

• Watersheds

• Habitat and Wildlife

• Soil Health

• Innovation

• Conservation Planning

• Connecting People to Nature

GROW Trust applications are only open to Manitoba’s 14 Watershed Districts.

The $204.0 million invested by Manitoba in the Conservation, GROW and Wetlands GROW Trusts is held in perpetuity by The Winnipeg Foundation. Interest revenues from the Trusts support granting programs managed by the Manitoba Habitat Heritage Corporation.

In the spring of 2021, the Conservation and GROW Trusts attracted 52 proposals from which 30 Manitoba groups ultimately received almost $8.3 million for 35 projects. With the addition of matching funds for these projects, the total impact is $12.6 million for conservation activities in Manitoba. Application information and criteria for the Trusts can be found at www.mhhc.mb.ca, or by calling 1-833-323-4636.

For more details regarding funded projects see www.mhhc.mb.ca/funded-projects/

For more information, contact

Tim Sopuck, Trusts Program Manager

tsopuck@mhhc.mb.ca

204.793.4107