SASKATCHEWAN EQUINE EXPO CANCELLED FOR 2021

September 28, 2021

SASKATOON, SK – Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, Prairieland Park, together with our partners, the Western College of Veterinary Medicine and the Saskatchewan Horse Federation, have decided it is no longer appropriate to hold the event as scheduled in October 2021.

The safety of the guests, participants and staff is of utmost importance, and we will now focus our attention on planning the 2022 – 10th Anniversary show.

The Off-Track Thoroughbred challenge is set to continue for late October. For the most current COVID-19 protocols as it relates to trainers, participants, guests and staff at Prairieland Park, please visit prairielandpark.com.

Refunds will be issued directly to ticket purchasers and exhibitors of the Saskatchewan Equine Expo.

For more information contact:

Kristy Rempel

Marketing Manager – Prairieland Park

krempel@prairielandpark.com

306-931-7149