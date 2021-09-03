Saskatchewan Equine Expo Celebrates 10th Annual Show at Prairieland Park

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan – The Saskatchewan Equine Expo is a one-of-a-kind industry show that has been thrilling audiences and filling the stands at the Prairieland Ag Center since 2012. Now in its 10th year, organizers of the Saskatchewan Equine Expo bring experts and horse enthusiasts together to showcase the “best of the best” in equine health, technology and horsemanship.

The Saskatchewan Equine Expo makes every effort to highlight the distinct and diverse nature of the horse industry in this province. This year will see arena programming hours extended as well as a new all-inclusive admission, covering every event on the schedule. So, what can event-goers expect?

• World-renowned trainer Jonathan Field will be featured in the arena each day, demonstrating his unique horsemanship program, offering proven, practical steps to help people reach their dreams with horses.

• The very popular Trainer Challenge returns with three industry experts vying for the championship buckle.

• The Off-Track Thoroughbred Challenge focusses on former racehorses that have been amateur-trained to perform in new disciplines, extending their competition careers.

• The all-new Young Riders Spotlight gives youth riding groups the chance to gain valuable experience while exhibiting their skills in the saddle.

• The informative Breed Showcase provides an opportunity for various local breed associations to display their animals’ specific traits and athletic abilities.

• The Equine Expo Trade Show will feature the latest in equine innovations and technology, novelty gifts, western wear and rural lifestyle items – just in time for holiday shopping!

The Western College of Veterinary Medicine will once again host the Information Theatre, where a host of topics will be covered by industry leaders in a sit-down lecture series throughout the weekend.

The Saskatchewan Equine Expo is hosted by the Prairieland Agriculture Department in partnership with the Saskatchewan Horse Federation, the Western College of Veterinary Medicine.

