Earlier in May, Cariboo Chilcotin agrologist Chris Armes was awarded Agrologist of the Year by the BC Institute of Agrologists (BCIA) during its virtual annual general meeting.

In his nomination, he was lauded for making significant contributions both professionally and personally to the agriculture community and is referred to as the ‘Range Godfather.’

Chris loves his work.

“I think it’s just an amazing job,” he said of working for the Ministry of Forests for the past 29 years. “I can be inside on a rainy day like it is today. I have ridden horses for work, motorbikes, quads, snowmobiles, ridden in helicopters and planes.”

His job as the district range officer takes him from Horsefly to Anahim Lake and Empire Valley Ranch to McLeese Lake — the largest ranch district in the province.

Chris studied agriculture at the University of Saskatchewan and UBC.

Local ranchers have told Armes they don’t want him to retire, so he plans to “stick it out for a few more years.”