Saddle Up—Pro Rodeo is Back in Edmonton!

Edmonton Pro Rodeo rolls into the Edmonton EXPO Centre September 24-25

Edmonton, AB – Dust off your cowboy boots because the Edmonton EXPO Centre and C5 Rodeo have partnered to bring the inaugural Edmonton Pro Rodeo to Hall D of the Edmonton EXPO Centre from September 24-25. Regular tickets on sale July 16 at 10 a.m.

Throughout two rodeo performances over two action-packed nights, more than $50,000 in prize money is up for grabs as the best Pro Rodeo Canada rodeo athletes descend upon Edmonton for one of the last stops of the season before the finals. The Edmonton Pro Rodeo is sanctioned by the CPRA and PRCA and is an official qualifying stop on the Canadian rodeo schedule.

“As major events return to Edmonton, we are always evaluating opportunities to safely bring our community back together while creating events that reignite our economy,” said Arlindo Gomes, Vice President, Explore Edmonton. “We know rodeo is in major demand across Alberta and are excited to bring back the thrill of a pro-rodeo event to the Capital Region.”

“C5 Rodeo is thrilled to bring world class rodeo action to a world class facility,” said Gillian Grant, Rodeo Coordinator, C5 Rodeo. “Rodeo is deeply rooted into Edmonton’s history and we are more than excited to be part of this story as the legacy of pro rodeo in Edmonton continues.”

The event will be planned in accordance with all public health protocols at the time of hosting, including Alberta Health restrictions, the Edmonton EXPO Centre Healthy Venues Plan and in accordance with the Edmonton EXPO Centre’s GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation.

Pre-sale tickets are available July 14-15 through Ticketmaster. Regular tickets starting at just $40 are on-sale July 16 at 10 a.m.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, please visit www.edmontonprorodeo.com.

About Edmonton EXPO Centre

As the largest venue of its kind outside of Toronto, the Edmonton EXPO Centre is a powerful economic catalyst, providing authentic experiences and limitless opportunities in the most imaginative event space in Canada. Managed by Explore Edmonton, the Edmonton EXPO Centre hosts more than 1.3