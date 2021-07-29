By MARILYN HALVORSON

Seems everyone’s got a hang-up these days

So neurotic they all need a shrink

But the kind of hang-up I’m talking about

Can mess you up quick as a wink

It happened one day with the buckskin

One tall drink of water, that horse

I rode her out to check cattle

And had gates to open, of course

Now, as I was leaving the pasture

One more gate led out to the road

But the buckskin was restless and eager

“Get back in the saddle! Let’s go!”

As I swung my right leg ‘cross the cantle

The mare gave a flick of her tail

And the hair wound around the rowel of my spur

Making each of our movements derail

I tried to swing my leg forward

I tried to swing my leg back

But tail hair is truly tenacious

And a solution I truly did lack

Then I glanced over my shoulder

And my panic reached still greater heights

For along came a car in the distance

Soon someone would witness my plight!

So, the very thought of discovery

Gave me strength that just wouldn’t fail

And I gave that foot a momentous jerk

I pulled out half of the poor buckskin’s tail

The mare gave a leap like a bullfrog

And I lit hard in the saddle to ride

My right foot swung down with momentum

And my spur jabbed the mare in the side

The ride home that day was not pretty

>Horse and rider did not dance with great style

Now I’m taking that mare to the races

Cause I think she did a ten-second mile.

Sundre-area rancher and multi-award-winning author Marilyn Halvorson has written over 20 novels, including the young adult book, Cowboys Don’t Cry, which was later made into a movie.