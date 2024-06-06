Ranch Ramblings ~ Seasons

By Niki Flundra

The seasons on the ranch determine all our daily activities and how and what we spend our time and energy on.

With each spring, we feel renewed hope as calving begins and things green up and come to life. Then come the prayers for rain, a year of good grass, and the opportunity for longer and more productive workdays.

We are thankful each year to keep the cattle in good shape, to get the fencing done, and to get the hay off. Sometimes, there are worries about drought and the other challenges that Mother Nature sends our way. The fall brings the satisfaction of getting all the cattle work done, the calves shipped, and everything ready for another winter. Often, the long winters allow us time to reflect on the things that are really important to us and how we will go about prioritizing them in our lives.

The same seems to be true of the seasons of our life. When we had our three boys, they entered the world with a gift of hope, faith and love. All the energy and enthusiasm that comes along with youth is contagious. Much like spring, everything is new and exciting, and the worries and cares seem fewer and farther between.

I remember the season of venturing out on my own as a young adult with a carefree spirit, endless energy, and a can-do attitude — grateful for work opportunities to begin building my ownlife. Somewhere along the way, I began to acquire some responsibility and felt a shift. Whether it’s having a family or heightened ownership—whatever it may be for you, the once simple days feel a bit… more. More of everything, but with that also comes more reward, purpose, and love for the life you have made for yourself.

We are full-on in the season of “doing” around here—running, hustling, building and all the things a young ranching family does. Getting the work done with kids in tow when simply getting out the door seems to take forever. You bet it’s a lot, but it’s also a lot of laughing and loving.

I know that another season is coming. Through what feels like a blur some days of keeping all the balls in the air, I know I will miss the chaos, the good, the bad, and the busy. I tell myself to soak it all in and feel the sunshine on my face so that when the next season comes, I will know that I made the most of this one.