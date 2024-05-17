By Brittney Chomistek

Photography: Wild Mane Photos | Hair: Kole Van Marrion at The Social by Red Velvet | Makeup: Aria Studios

As winter fades, puffy coats return to the closets, and new fashion emerges. A new spring trend that I am excited about is “Corporate Cowgirl,” which is making a strong impact on Western fashion.



Outfit and Jewelry Classic Rodeo Boutique

With a few key Western fashion statement pieces, the Corporate Cowgirl can look powerful in the boardroom or fashionable at a rodeo. The classic cowboy hat, bold jewelry, and leather fringe, coordinated with a western bowtie and business-style jacket, are the perfect combination. These spring trends can cross over Western and urban styles while leaving the bulky winter layers behind.



Outfit, Hat, Accessories and Jewelry Classic Rodeo Boutique

Jacket & Boots Double D Ranch Wear Purse Juan Antonio Handbag

Jewelry Wild Mane Co Hat Smithbilt

Sweater Vest Rodeo Quincy

Boots Lane Boots

Fashion trends are simply guidelines that repeat with a twist for each year and generation. So don’t be afraid to pull from your grandmother’s closet or add a vintage accessory to create your own look.

Tag me on Instagram at Canadian Cowgirl Closet with your spring looks. I would love to see your take on these new spring styles!