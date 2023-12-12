Tonight the boys from Down Under doubled down as Damian Brennan and Ky Hamilton scored some NFR street cred.

The reason why I’ve posted a photo of Ryder Wright temporarily onboard Hammer Stone is because that horse was born in Senlac, Saskatchewan and raised by our very own cartoonist, Ash Cooper and the consortium, Cooper Clan.

“The sure fire way to get a horse to buck that hard is to sell its mother, dammit!” texted Ash, from Vegas.

Cooper, and a bunch of Canadians made their annual impressive showing in Vegas at the Benny Binion Bucking Horse Sale. Cooper Clan’s 5 year-old bay mare, # 81 Lily Monster, sold for a staggering $77,500 USD to US buyer, Stan Gilbert.

Here’s the highlight reel, (terrific watching!) and, in no particular order, a few great pix of some great Canadians!

Round 4 Highlight Reel

Ryder Wright temporarily onboard 301 Hammer Stone, now owned by Beutler & Son Rodeo. Credit PRCA / Roseanna-Sales.