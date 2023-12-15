2023 WNFR – Round 8 – Faves!

and posted on

There was some kind of major glitch and we didn’t get access to all of the WNFR media photos until late today – but they’re here now! 

https://www.prorodeo.com/news/2023/12/14/2023-wrangler-nfr-presented-by-teton-ridge-round-8-video-highlights

The Barrel Racers honoured Canada (and our barrel racers) in a big way by “flying the colours!” Ironically, this is the ONLY event at the 2023 WNFR that doesn’t include a Canadian competitor! Oh, and you’ll find out the background on steer wrestling phenom horse, Dr Pepper ~

Here are my favourite photos of Round 8!

Rnd 8 – Jeremy Buhler Credit PRCA / Click Thompson
Rnd 8 – Jesse Brown on Tyson Credit PRCA / Click Thompson
Rnd 8 – Don Payne on Canadian horse, Dr Pepper. This powerhouse comes from Monica Wilson/Randa Nugent breeding stock down by Cardston; Randa trained him and he decided he liked steers better than barrels, and now this great horse is owned by Trevor & Cierra Nelson and making his mark on the WNFR! Credit PRCA / Click Thompson
Rnd 8 – Layton Green 376 South Point Gambler Credit PRCA / Click Thompson
Rnd 8 – Brody Cress, Sage Newman and Zeke Thurston split first 3 ways Credit PRCA / Click Thompson
Rnd 8 – Zeke Thurston on 356 Yellowstone Credit PRCA / Click Thompson
Rnd 8 Dawson Hay 323 CS Weekend Departure Credit PRCA / Click Thompson
R08 Ben Andersen 366 Joker Poker Korkow Rodeos Click Thompson

Rnd 8 – Zeke Thurston, Jess Pope Credit PRCA / Click Thompson

e

 

Rnd 8 – Jessica Routier from South Dakota
Credit PRCA / Click Thompson
Summer Kosel of South Dakota Click Thompson
Rnd 8 – Stevi Hillman of Texas Credit PRCA / Click Thompson
Rnd Sissy Winn from Texas Click Thompson

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *