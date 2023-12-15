2023 WNFR-Round 7 faves

It was a bit of a delay getting pix, but here’s my Round 7 faves:

R07 Grand Entry Roseanna Sales
R07 Zeke Thurston 312 Give Or Take Big Stone Rodeo Roseanna Sales
R07 Layton Green 326 Business Girl_Calgary Stampede Roseanna Sales
R07 Dawson Hay 353 Moon Shadow Frontier Rodeo Co Roseanna Sales
Rnd 7 – Rhen Richard & Jeremy Buhler Credit PRCA / Click Thompson
Stephen Culling on Tanner Milan’s Eddie Credit PRCA / Click Thompson
Stephen Culling on Eddie Credit PRCA / Click Thompson
R07 Haven Meged sets NFR record. Credit PRCA / Click Thompson
Haven Meged is married to Canadian Shelby Boisjoli
Credit Click Thompson

 

 

 

