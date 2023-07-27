She’s THE Champion of the Biggest Rodeo in the World!

Congratulations to Team Alberta’s Faith Lundberg who cinched the title and is the 2023 World Champion Goat Tier!

Lundberg’s title was won at the 2023 National High School Rodeo held in July in Gillette, Wyoming. Teams from BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba headed across the Medicine Line to compete, and many ended up in the Top 20.

To date, the NHSR Finals have made a dramatic difference in the lives of over 10,500 students in the United States, Canada, and Australia. What was once a national finals that featured 121 entries has now grown into a National High School Finals Rodeo that features over 1,500 students on a regular basis and has become known as the “World’s Largest Rodeo.”

For more on the NHSR Finals, see the Oct/Nov issue of Canadian Cowboy Country.

nhsra.com