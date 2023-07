Pro Rodeos in August!

By

Pack up the motorhome and hit the rodeo trail to cheer on the best professional rodeo competitors in North America!

AUGUST

High Prairie, AB Aug 1-2

Strathmore, AB SMS Equipment Pro Tour Aug 4-7

Regina, SK SMS Equipment Pro Tour Aug 4-5

Grimshaw, AB Aug 5-6

La Crete, AB Aug 8-9

Dawson Creek, BC SMS Equipment Pro Tour Aug 12-13

Rimbey, AB Aug 11-12

Prince George, BC – NEW Aug 17-19

Cranbrook, BC Aug 18-20

Pincher Creek, AB Aug 18-20

Lethbridge, AB – SMS Equipment Pro Tour Aug 24-26

Okotoks, AB Aug 25-27

Armstrong, BC – SMS Equipment Pro Tour Aug 30-Sept 1

For more, please visit Canadian Professional Rodeo Association