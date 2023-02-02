Border City to Host EVERYTHING EQUINE

EVERYTHING EQUINE ON the Border is back for it’s second year at the Lloydminster Agricultural Exhibition Association, April 14-16, 2023 and will again include the popular three day Trainer’s Challenge.

A trainer once told me my job was to help my horse understand what I expect from him in the easiest way possible. Attending a trainer’s challenge is a good way to pick up helpful tips, whether you’re a seasoned ranch hand or a weekend trail rider.

Kade Mills will be back to defend his title along with Braden Bernier from Red Deer. Trevor Mertes of Cochrane.

Everything Equine on the Border will also offer clinics and information sessions hosted by different clinicians and experts on a variety of subjects and disciplines. The tradeshow will showcase a wide array of businesses such as clothing, equine health, agricultural equipment and much more.

Back by popular demand is the fashion show hosted by local western stores. Kids can try their luck at the roping dummy competition. Horses, fashion, information, and guest speaker Amberley Snyder. Everything Equine on the Border is a terrific opportunity for families to visit Canada’s only border city and discover a vibrant modern community.

Schedules and tickets (including a VIP package) available at lloydex.com/everythingequine.

GUEST SPEAKER – AMBERLEY SNYDER

If you only see one guest speaker this year, Amberley Snyder is well-worth the drive to Lloydminster. A world-renowned paraplegic barrel racer, she will be speaking at the April 15th banquet to share her story of tragedy to triumph.

In 2010, Amberley was in an accident that broke her back and lost all feeling in her legs. Through all the challenges and adversity Amberley has had to face, it has not stopped her from achieving many of her goals.

Be sure to attend the banquet to witness this remarkable woman’s presentation and hear her tell of her amazing and inspiring comeback journey.