Where in the World?

Heidelberg, Germany

HEIDELBERG IS CONSIDERED one of the most beautiful cities in Germany. Its picturesque ensemble of the castle, the Old Town, and the river Neckar surrounded by hills inspired the poets and artists of romanticism to this day.

Originally occupied by the Romans and then the Celts, Heidelberg was first mentioned in 1196. The city was planned and built with the famous Heidelberg Castle and Germany’s oldest university (founded in 1386) in the 13th century.

Heidelberg is a scientific hub in Germany and home to several internationally renowned research facilities adjacent to its university, including the European Molecular Biology Laboratory and four Max Planck Institutes.

Considered a “romantic” city, Heidelberg attracts millions of visitors a year, including Jane Marsh of Alberta.