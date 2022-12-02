New Canadian Record
Last night (Dec 1, 2022), an unprecedented six Canadian Bronc Riders competed at the NFR.
That’s never been done before, although back in 1968 when the NFR was still in Oklahoma City, six Canucks ended up in the top 15 of the world standings at the conclusion of the year.
Marty Wood was one of them, but he didn’t compete due to a broken leg, he didn’t compete. This allowed the 16th man in, and that happened to be Winston Bruce. Winston won enough at the NFR to move into the top 15 for year-end purposes, while Marty had earned enough in the regular season to remain in the top 15. The other four were Kenny McLean, who won the average, Mel Hyland, Tom Bews and Ivan Daines.
Brothers In Arms
Also, last night Logan and Dawson Hay became the 6th pair of Canadian brothers to compete at the same NFR.
That list started in 1963 when Winston and Duane Bruce competed in the Saddle Bronc Riding. Then in 1976, both Mel and Wilf Hyland made the cut in Saddle Bronc Riding. Also, in the Bronc Riding, Roddy and Denny Hay turned the trick four times (1989, 94, 95 and 2001). In 2010 Curtis and Cody Cassidy were in the Steer Wrestling. The Larsen brothers made it in broncs and bares in 2015 with Tyrel in the classic event and Orin in the ‘riggin riding,’ and now the second generation of Hay brothers have NFR back numbers from the same year.