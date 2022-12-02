New Canadian Record

Last night (Dec 1, 2022), an unprecedented six Canadian Bronc Riders competed at the NFR.

That’s never been done before, although back in 1968 when the NFR was still in Oklahoma City, six Canucks ended up in the top 15 of the world standings at the conclusion of the year.

Marty Wood was one of them, but he didn’t compete due to a broken leg, he didn’t compete. This allowed the 16th man in, and that happened to be Winston Bruce. Winston won enough at the NFR to move into the top 15 for year-end purposes, while Marty had earned enough in the regular season to remain in the top 15. The other four were Kenny McLean, who won the average, Mel Hyland, Tom Bews and Ivan Daines.

