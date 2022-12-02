December 2022/January 2023

On the Cover ~ Darryl Sutter
Multi-generation rancher and two-time Stanley Cup winning coach, Darryl Sutter.
You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
Portrait ~ Rod Sinclair
Photography of cowboy Rod Sinclair
You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
Trailblazer
Canadian historian, Pierre Burton.
You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
What Works for Us
Fascinating truths about Canadian Reindeer
You can read the whole article in the current issue of Canadian Cowboy Country magazine. To subscribe, click here or call Marie at 1-800-943-7336.
PRO Rodeo Canada Insider
The most up to date news in Canadian Professional Rodeo
You can read the PRCI here.
Cowboy Poetry
What’s Christmas to a Cow? By Baxter Black
Click here to read more!