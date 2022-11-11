

“Never again,” was the heartfelt motto,

“Lest We Forget,” became the Veteran’s Day theme,

But the big guns did not long stay silent.

And Peace is still a will o’ wisp dream.

In the “war to end all wars,”

I had one grandfather on each side.

For my parents, my brothers, sisters and I

It’s fortunate neither one died.

Both fought for God and Country,

Believing their cause was just,

Nights they would pray, they’d live to the day,

When the big guns would all turn to rust.

Lest we forget,

The thousands who died in the trenches,

The millions who have perished in pain,

We owe it to all the victims of war,

To keep striving for, “Never again!”

“Lest We Forget” was written in 2005 by a great friend to the magazine, the late Michial ‘Mike’ Puhallo (1953 – 2011) of Kamloops, B.C. Two of his books received the Will Rogers Medallion Award for Excellence in Cowboy Poetry and in 2009, he was named the Academy of Western Artist’s Cowboy Poet of the Year.