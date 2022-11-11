Cowboy Poetry: A Veteran

He was getting old and paunchy, and

his hair was falling fast,

And he sat around the Legion, telling

stories of the past.

Of a war that he once fought in, and

the deeds that he had done,

In his exploits with his buddies; they

were heroes, every one.

And ‘tho sometimes to his neighbours,

his tales became a joke,

All his buddies listened quietly for

they knew where of he spoke.

But we’ll hear his tales no longer, for

ol’ Joe has passed away,

And the world’s a little poorer for a

Veteran died today.

He won’t be mourned by many, just

his children and his wife.

For he lived an ordinary, very quiet

sort of life.

He held a job and raised a family,

going quietly on his way;

And the world won’t note his

passing, ‘tho a Veteran died today.

When politicians leave this earth,

their bodies lie in state,

While thousands note their passing

and proclaim that they were great.

Papers tell of their life stories, from

the time that they were young,

But the passing of a Veteran, goes

unnoticed, and unsung.

Is the greatest contribution, to the

welfare of our land,

Some jerk who breaks his promise

and cons his fellow man?

Or the ordinary fellow who in times

of war and strife,

Goes off to serve his country, and

offers up his life?

The politician’s stipend, and the

style in which he lives,

Are often disproportionate, to the

service that he gives.

While the ordinary Veteran, who

offered up his all,

Is paid off with a medal and perhaps

a pension, small.

It is not the politicians, with their

compromise and ploys,

Who won for us the freedom, that

our country now enjoys.

Should you find yourself in danger,

with your enemies at hand,

Would you really want some copout,

with his ever-waffling stand?

Or would you want a Veteran, his

home, his country, his kin,

Just a common Veteran, who would

fight until the end.

He was just a common Veteran, and

his ranks are growing thin,

But his presence should remind us,

we may need his likes again.

For when countries are in conflict,

we find the Veteran’s part,

Is to clean up all the troubles, that

the politicians start.

If we cannot do him honour, while

he’s here to hear the praise,

Then at least let’s give him homage,

at the ending of his days.

Perhaps just a simple headline in the

paper that might say:

“OUR COUNTRY IS IN MOURNING

— A VETERAN DIED TODAY.”