In the Corral

LEST WE FORGET VETERANS MEMORIAL HIGHWAY

ACROSS THE HIGHWAY from the famed “Cactus Corner” near Hanna, Alta., runs the Veterans Memorial Highway. The Special Areas committee joined forces and created a terrific rest area with washrooms, picnic areas and a peaceful rest site for travellers.This well-maintained site is located east of Hanna, on what was previously known as Alberta Provincial Highway No. 36, officially renamed Veterans Memorial Highway. The 679-km, north-south highway in eastern Alberta extends from Highway 4 near Warner to Highway 55 in Lac La Biche, touching on the towns of Two Hills, Hanna, Viking, Castor, Taber and Brooks. The highway was renamed Veterans Memorial Highway in 2005, the Year of the Veteran.“Alberta’s veterans are extraordinary Canadians who have stepped forward to serve their nation, and they deserve our thanks, respect and remembrance,” said the late Premier Ralph Klein. “This highway is a lasting tribute to the men and women who have fought to defend this province, our country and our freedom, and who continue to risk their lives in peacekeeping activities around the world.”This photo was taken in 2022 by the editor, Terri Mason, the youngest daughter of a Royal Canadian Air Force veteran.